Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEYE. B. Riley cut their target price on Audioeye from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Audioeye currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,167. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 273.08% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Audioeye stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Audioeye worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

