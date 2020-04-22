Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

ADP stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.