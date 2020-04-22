Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,024. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89 and a beta of 0.65. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.76.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,349,320. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

