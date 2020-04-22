Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGR. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Avangrid stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 655,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,724. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,079,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 387,138 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $8,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 162,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

