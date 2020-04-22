Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $878.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.