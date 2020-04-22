Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.40 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Several brokerages have weighed in on AV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aviva to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 498 ($6.55) to GBX 332 ($4.37) in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec cut Aviva to an “add” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 389.70 ($5.13).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

