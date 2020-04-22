B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.03

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 915321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 711,978 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 600,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares during the period.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

