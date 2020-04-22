Banc of California Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,053 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 1,505,058 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $7,925,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 217,045 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 194,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $462.14 million, a PE ratio of 293.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.