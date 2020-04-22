Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBDC. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 254,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,420. The company has a market cap of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.