BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of BCE worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after buying an additional 386,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,489,000 after purchasing an additional 356,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 956,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.