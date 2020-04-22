Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,651. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

