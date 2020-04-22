Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $33.94 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,573,647,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

