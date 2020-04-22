Beaxy Price Tops $0.0093 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $10,730.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.93 or 0.04627451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,046 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

