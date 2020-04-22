Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0040 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $890,421.05 and approximately $28,712.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $51.55. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00067979 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 223,239,212 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

