Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $84.96

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.41, but opened at $84.96. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 4,864,773 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -77.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $258,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

