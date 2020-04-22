BidiPass 1-Day Volume Tops $7.97 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.06 million and $7.97 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.04598627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010309 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,268,822 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.