BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Position Lessened by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of BioLife Solutions worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,248. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,219 shares of company stock worth $1,861,390 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

