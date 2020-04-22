BitcoinZ Trading Up 15.8% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $498,810.71 and approximately $23,729.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00632565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00085694 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002347 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,805,697,722 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.