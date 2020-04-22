Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst comprises about 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT remained flat at $$22.66 on Wednesday. 97,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,769. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

