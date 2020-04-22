Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 6,507,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

