Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $9.38 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $9.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

BRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 20,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 164.35, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.