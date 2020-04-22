Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $9.38 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $9.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
BRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.