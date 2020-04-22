Bluzelle One Day Volume Tops $160,129.00 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $160,129.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.04581334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010298 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,307,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.