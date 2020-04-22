Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,950,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

