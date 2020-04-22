Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,355.00. 355,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,397.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

