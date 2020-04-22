BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,878,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

