Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

BMY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,200,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,052,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

