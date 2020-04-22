Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

KTOS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 476,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $68,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $84,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and sold 30,503 shares valued at $493,713. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,589,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

