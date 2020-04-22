Brokerages Anticipate Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of USAP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares in the company, valued at $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

