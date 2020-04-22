Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 159,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kaman by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $19,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

