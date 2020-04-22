Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VPG. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

