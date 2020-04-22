Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $37.68

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,730,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,422,720. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

