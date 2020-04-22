Brokerages Set Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $57.44

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

