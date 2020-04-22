Brokerages Set Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $263.84

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.11.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.97. 22,684,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,175,199. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $298.30. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.