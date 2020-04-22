Brokerages Set CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) PT at $13.05

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

