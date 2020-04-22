Brokerages Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT at €36.71

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.71 ($42.69).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €29.44 ($34.23). 120,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.60.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

