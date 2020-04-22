Brokerages Set HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price at $4.25

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 127,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,496. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

