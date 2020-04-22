Brokerages Set HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price at $4.25

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
HNNMY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 127,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,496. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.
