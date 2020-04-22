Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $116.07

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.07.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 766,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,387. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 285.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,501,163. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
