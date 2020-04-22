Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $116.07

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 766,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,387. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 285.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,501,163. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

