Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) PT at $64.33

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

RDS.A has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Santander raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 9,073,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.