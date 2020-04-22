Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $26.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.97% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

