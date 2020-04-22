Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 5,867,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,352. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

