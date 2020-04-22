Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

