Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 1,824.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.38 ($24.00).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNZL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

LON BNZL traded up GBX 76.50 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,691.50 ($22.25). 685,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,637.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,551 ($33.56).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Bunzl will post 12991.0005978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.20), for a total value of £40,714.56 ($53,557.70).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

