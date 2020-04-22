Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.90.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,373. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

