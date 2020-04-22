Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,212,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,798,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

