Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 697,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,679,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

