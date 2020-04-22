Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

