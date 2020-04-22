Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,331,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.79. 1,220,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,395. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

