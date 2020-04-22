Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $41,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

