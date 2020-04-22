Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.74. 2,511,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.15. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.