Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $8,399,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,472. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

